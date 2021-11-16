November 16, 2021
CHINESE TENNIS STAR, 35, VANISHES AFTER SHE WAS CENSORED FROM THE INTERNET FOR ACCUSING COUNTRY’S FORMER VICE PREMIER, 75, OF SEXUAL ABUSE:
A Chinese tennis player has vanished a week after accusing the country’s former vice premier of sexual abuse.
Peng Shuai, 35, accused 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex with him in a lengthy post uploaded to Weibo, the Chinese Facebook equivalent.
The post was soon deleted and all of her recent content on the site has been scrubbed. The word tennis (‘wangqiu’) was even censored on the social network.
The athlete, who became a household name after winning the French Open doubles in 2014, has not been seen since.
While China has been rocked by #MeToo scandals before, this is believed to be the first involving a high-ranking member of the Communist Party.
Earlier: China erases billionaire actress Zhao Wei from history.
She has millions of adoring fans. She’s worth billions of dollars. But Beijing has all but erased actress Zhao Wei from history. And they won’t say why.
Zhao’s name won’t be immortal. Her entire internet existence has been scrubbed.
All serials and chat shows featuring her have vanished from major Chinese online streaming sites. She no longer even appears in the online credits for the movies she appears in.
Discussing why is being censored on social media.
China’s versions of Winston Smith are getting quite a workout these days:
