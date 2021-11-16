November 16, 2021

PROFESSOR WHO ADVOCATED FOR DESTIGMATIZATION OF ‘MAPS’ PLACED ON LEAVE BY UNIVERSITY:

An Old Dominion University professor who days ago caught the public’s attention for his “MAP”* advocacy, or sexual attraction to children, has been placed on administrative leave tonight. Allyn Walker’s stance of “MAP” as a “sexual preference” has caused enough backlash for the school that the school has agreed to have Walker step back from his position. The newest statement from Old Dominion University says the following: “Reactions to Dr. Walker’s research and book have led to concerns for their safety and that of the campus. Furthermore, the controversy over Dr. Walker’s research has disrupted the campus and community environment and is interfering with the institution’s mission of teaching and learning.”

It’s followed up with reassurances from the school’s President Brian O. Hemphill, who stated, “I want to state in the strongest terms possible that child sexual abuse is morally wrong and has no place in our society. This is a challenging time for our University, but I am confident that we will come together and move forward as a Monarch family.”

“Placed on leave” — but actually fired. Presumably Hemphill is hoping for the Internet backlash to die down.

* Transgender Professor At Old Dominion University Rebrands Pedophiles As ‘Minor-Attracted Persons.’