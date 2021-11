November 16, 2021

PROFESSOR WHO ADVOCATED FOR DESTIGMATIZATION OF ‘MAPS’ PLACED ON LEAVE BY UNIVERSITY:

An Old Dominion University professor who days ago caught the public’s attention for his “MAP”* advocacy, or sexual attraction to children, has been placed on administrative leave tonight.

Allyn Walker’s stance of “MAP” as a “sexual preference” has caused enough backlash for the school that the school has agreed to have Walker step back from his position.