November 17, 2021

THE ECONOMIST: Why the situation on America’s southern border has become unmanageable. “Today the gap-riddled wall represents not only Mr Biden’s predecessor but also Mr Biden, who seems to know what he does not want—any more wall—but has yet to come up with a plan that is both “fair and humane”, which is what he promised on the campaign trail. The result is frustration from immigration advocates and people living close to the southern border, as well as a political headache. In the mid-term elections next year Republicans will accuse Democrats of presiding over chaos at the border. Democrats do not yet have an answer to this, in part because they do not realise the criticism has some truth.”

Some? It’s a crisis by design.