November 16, 2021

HE’S RIGHT. HEATHER GERKEN MUST GO. Yale’s Akhil Amar Calls Law School Administration’s Handling Of ‘Trap House’ Email Controversy ‘Dishonest, Duplicitous, And Downright Deplorable.’

Related: Lawsuit: “Two Yale Law School deans, along with Yale Law School’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, worked together in an attempt to blackball two students of color from job opportunities as retaliation for refusing to lie to support the University’s investigation into a professor of color.”