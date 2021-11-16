November 16, 2021

CHOOSE WISELY: Philosophy or construction management?

A bachelor’s in construction tech at Cal State East Pay costs less and pays nearly four times more than a Berkeley philosophy degree, reports College Scoreboard.

Berkeley students who earn a bachelor’s degree in philosophy can expect to earn $21,000 a year two years after graduation, writes Emily DeRuy of Bay Area News Group. At Cal State East Bay, not far away, construction management graduates average $80,000.

Completing a two-year associate degree at Foothill Community College in allied health diagnostic, intervention and treatment professions leads to early-career pay of $113,000.