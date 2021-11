MORE PROBLEMS FOR YALE LAW SCHOOL: THE JANE AND JOHN DOE COMPLAINT: “Two Yale Law School deans, along with Yale Law School’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, worked together in an attempt to blackball two students ofcolor from job opportunities as retaliation for refusing to lie to support the University’s investigation into a professor of color.”

We need to shut Yale Law School down until we can figure out what the hell is going on.