November 16, 2021

NEWS I HOPE YOU CAN’T USE: Dealing with the Aftermath of a Defensive Shooting. “Even in a lawful defensive shooting, the armed citizen may be arrested. He or she will certainly be questioned at length concerning the incident. And, let’s face reality, they may be the victim of a prosecutor who may desire to charge them in spite of the fact that their actions were lawful. I am not saying that this always happens, but it can and does happen and a smart person will plan for the worst.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
