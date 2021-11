RITTENHOUSE PROSECUTOR SHOCKS EVERYONE WITH WHAT HE DOES WITH AR-15 IN COURT: “But you may not believe what Binger did next in the course of trying to make his point about Rittenhouse’s actions. He picked up the AR-15 that was an exhibit in the courtroom and pointed it at people including the jury. Check the finger placement, too:”

As Steve writes at the PJ Mothership: WHOA: Rittenhouse Prosecutor Thomas Binger Aims AR-15 at People in Courtroom, Finger on the Trigger.