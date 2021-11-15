November 15, 2021

MSNBC HOST’S MARIE ANTOINETTE MOMENT: Just tap into your savings to pay for higher grocery prices.

Meh, what’s the big deal? It doesn’t really matter that Americans are paying more for groceries these days because everyone saved so much money during the pandemic. That is the logic coming from MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle. She called it a “dirty little secret” that Americans can afford higher prices.

Ruhle is an MSNBC business correspondent so it caused some eyebrows to raise when she told NBC anchor Willie Geist this malarkey. She told Geist, “The dirty little secret here, Willie, while nobody likes to pay more, on average, we have the money to do so. Household savings hit a record high over the pandemic, we didn’t really have anywhere to go out and spend.” This happened during her interview with Geist on the Today Show segment Sunday Focus. One of my colleagues at MRC/Newsbusters described her aptly – “inflation airhead”.