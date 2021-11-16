November 16, 2021

ED MORRISSEY: CNN, Politico: Man, is Harris tanking or what?

Well, boo hoo. The big leagues are tough on everyone, as Harris discovered two years ago while flaming out of the Democratic pre-primaries. Harris didn’t even make it to Iowa despite having the best set-up for the nomination of anyone except Biden himself. Harris came from the most populous state, which had just moved its primary up to the beginning of the schedule; she had national name recognition; and Harris had two diversity cards to play rather than just the one most of her competitors had in the 2020 primary cycle. Harris got beaten like a drum not once but twice by Tulsi Gabbard and utterly exposed as a lightweight who had never once faced a truly competitive political fight until 2019.

The problem with Harris is not that she’s not being well prepared, but that she’s just not up to the task of being VP, let alone president. As a legislator, she could operate as one of 100 in a group, but as an executive, she has to stand out on her own. Time after time, Harris ends up falling on her face while making that attempt, a pattern she established long before she got inexplicably chosen as Biden’s running mate.