November 16, 2021
BRING ON THE LAWSUIT: YouTube Cuts Off the Best Real-Time, Legal Coverage of Rittenhouse Trial and Immediately Regrets It. “After getting cut off, Nick Rekieta reminded YouTube that ten lawyers considered it a breach of contract.”
