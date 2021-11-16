«

November 16, 2021

BRING ON THE LAWSUIT: YouTube Cuts Off the Best Real-Time, Legal Coverage of Rittenhouse Trial and Immediately Regrets It. “After getting cut off, Nick Rekieta reminded YouTube that ten lawyers considered it a breach of contract.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:10 am
