November 16, 2021

Chris Queen: California City Declares Itself a ‘Sanctuary City’ Against Vaccine Mandates. “The council nearly unanimously passed a resolution declaring Oroville a ‘Constitutional Republic City.’ The resolution isn’t binding policy, but it serves as a symbolic gesture that Oroville won’t stand for onerous state and federal mandates.”

Victoria Taft: The Only Reason Why You Know What Really Happened to Kyle Rittenhouse. “Kyle Rittenhouse is lucky that conservative media were there and recording him at the Kenosha riots on August 25, 2020. If they hadn’t been, who knows where he would be now; maybe in a January 6-like political gulag.”

Matt Margolis: Bring on the Biden Administration Tell-All Books! “While Obama assembled an administration full of loyalists, the Biden administration is clearly suffering behind the scenes due to conflicts between Biden’s people and Kamala Harris’s people.”

Yours Truly: San Francisco Police Commissioner: Arrests Won’t Stop Crime. “Heart? I didn’t leave so much as a capillary in San Francisco — and it’s a good thing, too, since the city’s nuttiness has increased logarithmically since I left there a quarter-century ago.”