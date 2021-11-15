November 15, 2021

NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT: Study: Nets Silent on Radical Biden Nominee: Praised Soviet Union, Wants to Destroy Oil, Gas.

This may be the most radical Biden nominee you’ve never heard of. On Thursday, Saule Omarova is set to face Senate hearings to head Comptroller of the Currency, a branch of the Treasury Department. Who is this woman? She appears enchanted with Soviet Russia, and “wants” to bankrupt industries. And ABC, CBS and NBC haven’t said a word about her.

The Cornell University law professor back in February appeared at a “social wealth seminar” and said this: “What I’m thinking about primarily is primarily the coal industry and the oil and gas industry. A lot of the smaller players in that industry are going to probably go bankrupt in short order. At least we want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change, right?”

But that’s only the start. Back in 2019, she praised the old USSR, a regime that murdered tens of millions of people, because they didn’t have a “gender pay gap.”