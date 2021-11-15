November 15, 2021

TNSTAAFL: Kamala Harris Just Told Taxpayers An Embarrassingly Blatant Lie. “‘There is also a point that is important to make on the Build Back Better framework… it is designed to make it less expensive for working people to live,’ Harris said. ‘And Build Back Better is not going to cost anything, we’re paying for it.’ ‘When we can get Build Back Better passed, and we are optimistic that we will, the American people will see costs actually reduced around some of the most essential services,’ she continued. ‘So, that is a big part of our agenda, and I think it’s important to also stress that it’s not going to cost anything for the American taxpayer.’ That’s right: The vice president is claiming, with a straight face, that the Biden administration’s plan to spend trillions on climate change and welfare policies costs nothing and that taxpayers will be unaffected. She literally said, ‘it’s not going to cost anything, we’re paying for it.’”