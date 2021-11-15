November 15, 2021

SPACE JUNK, BETTER PUT UP MY UMBRELLA: A Chunk of Satellite Almost Hit The ISS, Requiring an ‘Urgent Change of Orbit.’ “This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the defunct Fengyun-1C weather satellite, destroyed in 2007 by a Chinese anti-satellite missile test. The satellite exploded into more than 3,500 pieces of debris, most of which are still orbiting. Many have now fallen into the ISS’s orbital region.”

