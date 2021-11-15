November 15, 2021

AT THIS POINT, WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES IT MAKE? Cuomo Playing Stupid in Sexual Harassment Probe? “Before reading this next excerpt, recall that Andrew M. Cuomo’s deposition with investigators from the state attorney general’s office lasted for a reported 11 hours. That means his spoken variations of ‘I don’t recall’ came up an average of 18 times an hour, or about once every three minutes, 20 seconds. In practice, that’s difficult to do without a lot of training and even more coaching.”