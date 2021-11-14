«

November 14, 2021

WELCOME BACK, CARTER: Iran-Backed Houthi Terrorists Plunge Biden Into His Second Hostage Crisis. “When we wondered how a President could ever deliver worse foreign AND domestic policy than Jimmy Carter, we never dreamt that someone would be dumb enough to take that as a challenge. Then again, we never dreamt the Democrats would nominate someone known during his Senate career as a blowhard who wasn’t too bright. Some of his senate colleagues described him as fifteen pounds of crap in a ten-pound bag. Now, not even a year into his Presidency, Biden’s America faces its second hostage crisis.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.