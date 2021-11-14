November 14, 2021

THURSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM: This One Photo Explains Everything You Need To Know About the Democratic Party.

1) Millionaires and billionaires

Getty, the great-granddaughter of oil baron J. Paul Getty, is presumed to have inherited several billion dollars after her father, John Gilbert Getty, died in 2020. Her grandfather, Gordon Getty, has helped finance the careers of prominent California Democrats such as Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom, and Pelosi. Billionaires and their wealthy scions tend to be loyal backers of the Democratic Party, whose most generous supporters include George Soros, Walmart heiress Christy Walton, Apple heiress Laurene Powell Jobs, and the Pritzker family, heirs to the Hyatt hotel fortune. J.B. Pritzker was elected governor of Illinois in 2018, and the 2020 Democratic primary featured two billionaires, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg.

* * * * * * * *

5) Anti-Semites

The bride’s dress was covered in shards of broken glass, which may or may not have been an homage to the anniversary of Kristallnacht. The bridal gown and the bridesmaid dresses were designed by British fashion icon John Galliano, who also attended the wedding as a guest. In 2011, he was convicted in a Paris court for making anti-Semitic remarks, which is illegal under French law. “I love Hitler,” Galliano reportedly told a group of Italian women at a café during Paris Fashion Week. “People like you would be dead today. Your mothers, your forefathers would all be f—ing gassed and f—ing dead.” In recent years, the Democratic Party has become a space for anti-Semites.