November 14, 2021

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM STAR SLAMS CANCEL CULTURE, SAYS SHOW GIVES HER ‘TREMENDOUS FREEDOM:’

[Larry] David resists Cancel Culture, both in refusing to soften his character’s edges and not bowing to woke demands. It sounds like Susie Essman, who co-stars as Larry’s frenemy on “Curb,” is firmly on David’s side.

Essman, a veteran actress and stand-up performer, told The Jerusalem Post why she’s no fan of Cancel Culture. She also defended David for not bowing to the mob, either on “Curb” or elsewhere.

…Larry does not care if he’s politically incorrect and who he offends. He doesn’t care. He’s an equal opportunity offender. If he doesn’t care, then I certainly don’t. It gives me tremendous freedom to do whatever I want to do.