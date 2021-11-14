November 14, 2021

RIP: New York Giants legendary linebacker Sam Huff dies at age 87. “Huff always will be remembered as the furious middle linebacker in a 4-3 scheme developed for him by fellow Hall of Famer Tom Landry, his defensive coordinator with New York and later the architect of the Dallas Cowboys’ rise to power…’The Twentieth Century,’ a documentary television program hosted by Walter Cronkite on CBS that began in the late 1950s, once broadcast a piece on him entitled ‘The Violent World of Sam Huff.’ Huff wore a microphone during practice and an exhibition game for the piece.”