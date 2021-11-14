November 14, 2021

ELECTRICIANS, TRUCK DRIVERS, LONGSHOREMEN, NOW THIS: How a nationwide shortage of plow drivers, could make for a long winter. “There are signs up around the city pleading for employees. But so far, Chelmsford is short about dozen plow drivers. They have the equipment; they just don’t have the people. . . . And it’s not just the cost of paying plow drivers that is going to hit communities hard this winter. The price of road salt has skyrocketed by as much as 31%.”

There’s always a shortage of people who do useful things. But never a shortage of people who spew useless bullshit.