November 12, 2021

JON GRUDEN SUES NFL, ROGER GOODELL: “‘The complaint alleges that the defendants selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job,’ Gruden’s attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner said. ‘There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden’s emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders’ season.’”