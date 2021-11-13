November 13, 2021

JOHN NOLTE: Pulitzer-Winning ‘Historian’ Nikole Hannah-Jones Deletes Dumbest Possible Hiroshima Hot Take.

“You’re the only one who poorly understands history,” she tweeted. “They dropped the bomb when they knew surrender was coming because they’d spent all this money developing it and to prove it was worth it.”

Then she closed with this self-own: “Propaganda is not history, my friend.”

The dishonesty, ignorance, and toxic mix of both that comes from the Woke Nazis never ceases to amaze and disgust. What’s more, even after deleting the tweet, she’s not admitting she was wrong or correcting the record.

“Well, apparently we are at a time in my career where a tweet response with 100 likes is worthy of all kinds of explication and condemnations five days after I wrote it, even after I’ve deleted it,” she whined. “But sure, ok.”

What a class act our “betters” are.

So here are the facts…

Japan had ZERO intention of surrendering. In fact, Japan was so determined not to surrender, Japan did not even surrender after the first bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. Three days later, we had to drop a second one on Nagasaki. Good heavens, even after the second bomb hit Nagasaki, the Emperor still had to intervene with the Supreme Council for the Direction of the War and demand they surrender.

As far as lives saved, the facts are stunning.