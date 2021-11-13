November 13, 2021

JOE BIDEN AND THE REALITIES OF THE N-WORD:

“If you didn’t vote for Biden, you ain’t black,” tweeted 2020 Florida Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer on Thursday, “I guess you’re a negro.” Spicer, who is black, was referring to President Joe Biden’s latest gaffe.

Delivering his first Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery to a nation reeling from the baleful effects of his failed presidency, and amid historically low approval ratings, Biden referred to the 1940s black baseball player Satchel Paige as “the great negro,” apparently because Paige could still competitively play at age 47.

Biden’s history with race is, at the risk of using a woke euphemism, troubled. He is old enough to have a checkered record on segregation, having called racially integrated schools a “jungle” and a place where he would not care to send his own children. As a senator, he at least purportedly wrote and then sponsored the 1994 crime bill, which the progressive left identifies as the core federal legislation responsible for what it believes to be “systemic racism” inherent in America’s criminal justice system. More recent gaffes include the one Spicer mocked on Twitter, in which presidential candidate Biden condescended to a black interviewer, who, upon remarking to a departing Biden that he had more questions for him, was told that all black voters would vote for the future president because of the color of their skin (nearly one in five black males voted for Donald Trump in 2020). Earlier in the campaign, Biden told a town hall meeting hosted by the Asian and Latino Coalition that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”