November 12, 2021

AT THE FEDERALIST SOCIETY’S NATIONAL LAWYERS CONFERENCE: I’m having a great time at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C with what looks like over a thousand Federalist Society lawyers. Great discussions … as always.

(For some of you, spending three days with a thousand lawyers, even a thousand conservative lawyers, may sound like purgatory, but … well … these are my peeps.)

Tomorrow, I’ll be doing a book signing for A Dubious Expediency: How Race Preferences Damage Higher Education. If you’re here for the conference or you live around here and want to come by, I’ll be up on the Mezzanine level at the Mayflower from 10:30 to 11:15 am. You can bring your own copy or buy a copy there.