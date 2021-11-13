«
November 13, 2021

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, ADMINISTRATIVE BLOAT EDITION: There is now one administrator for every undergrad student at Yale.

Remember that even at “private” schools like Yale, much of the money comes from taxpayers.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
