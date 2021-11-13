November 13, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Shot: Did Liberal Media Outlets Finally Take Red Pill on ‘Bidenflation’ Crisis?

—NewsBusters, yesterday.

● Chaser: Ruhle Wonders Why Dems Won’t Tell Their ‘Great Economic Story.’

When she is not hosting her own show on MSNBC, Stephanie Ruhle doubles as the network’s senior business correspondent and it was in that role that she lamented to MTD Daily host Chuck Todd that the Biden Administration is not telling their supposedly “great economic story.”

On Wednesday it was reported that inflation has reached a 31 year high, which led Todd to declare: “So, bottom line is, this is something that it, this has got to just work itself out, and, you know, the Democrats are the ones in charge so they’re going to pay the price of this sort of short term economic frustration.”

Ruhle agreed with the political logic of Todd’s claim, but added “it’s unfortunate” because “the Democrats don’t do a great job of telling their economic story.”