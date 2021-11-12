November 12, 2021

A PLATFORM ABOUT NOTHING: Twitter Has a Dirty Little Secret.

To give you an idea of what our company-wide suspension has meant to us in real terms, I want you to imagine a particular scenario.

You’re enjoying a nice conversation in a dark bar when a big, tough-looking guy starts getting in your face, telling you to shut your mouth. You try to ignore him, but the taunting persists. Finally, you’ve had enough, and you tell the bully you’ll meet him outside.

But once you see him clearly for the first time, illuminated under a bright streetlamp, you can tell that the man who looked so big and tough under cover of darkness is actually quite old and much frailer than you’d thought.

That’s Twitter.