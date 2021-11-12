November 12, 2021

UGH: British Columbia war memorial vandalized with pro vaccine message.

Early Thursday morning Cranbrook RCMP were notified that someone defaced the cities Cenotaph mere hours before the Remembrance Day ceremony was set to take place.

Spray-painted across the memorial were the words “the real heroes are the vaccinated.”

Police, firefighters, and city workers worked diligently to remove the graffiti, and successfully did so before the ceremony and parade took place at 10:15 a.m.