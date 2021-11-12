November 12, 2021

SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS STUCK IN TRAFFIC: Biden Spending Bill Would Break His Pledge on No New Taxes on Middle Class. “There’s also another part of the analysis that doesn’t exactly fit with the Democrats’ claim of hitting the highest earners because it actually gives a break to the wealthy. There’s a provision in the spending bill that would raise the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap, which ‘would provide almost no benefit for middle-income households’ while benefitting wealthy Americans.”

The Big Guy knows who his friends are.