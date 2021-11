LIGHTWEIGHT: Michigan AG Nessel Gets Drunk at College Football Game, Wheeled Out of Stadium. “Before the big game, I attended a tailgate on an empty stomach. Much to my surprise, MSU tailgate’s tend to have more alcohol than food, so I thought it seemed like a good idea to eat 2 Bloody Mary’s, since as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad. As it turned out, this was not a brilliant idea. Also, I might be a terrible bartender.”