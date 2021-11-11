November 11, 2021

DON’T EVER CHANGE, DNC-MSM:

● Shot: New CNN-Driven Attack on Rittenhouse Judge Ripped Outta the Peak Stupid Playbook.

But it’s because of that uncomfortable truth that the left and the media (but I repeat myself) are now proceeding to attack the judge in the case (Bruce Schroeder), in part, because he’s repeatedly admonished the prosecution and because he allegedly has the “God Bless the USA” song as a ringtone on his phone (a song that was played at Trump rallies). But it’s mostly just because the prosecution has just done a garbage job of proving their case to the jury, which has caused a LOT of heartbreak in leftist circles.

While yesterday’s ringtone attack was about as dumb as it gets, today’s attack on Judge Schroeder just may take the cake. And very few reading this will be shocked to find out that today’s attack was inarguably driven by “reporters” at CNN.

It started with a video tweet from CNN reporter Kyung Lah, who apparently is covering the trial for the network. In her tweet, she provided a quick recap of comments made by Schroeder shortly before lunchtime regarding a timeline for the arrival of the Asian food that had presumably been ordered for him and members of the court. “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming.. isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor,” he stated[.]

The insinuation behind Lah’s tweet could not have been more clear. Schroeder (supposedly) made a derogatory comment about Asian cuisine/people. Gasp! Racism! Anti-Asian attack!

And for those who didn’t get the insinuation at first, CNN field producer Julia Vargas Jones made sure to translate it into a form of woke-speak (Lah also made sure to retweet her colleague for emphasis):

* * * * * * * *

The insinuation behind Lah’s tweet could not have been more clear. Schroeder (supposedly) made a derogatory comment about Asian cuisine/people. Gasp! Racism! Anti-Asian attack!

And for those who didn’t get the insinuation at first, CNN field producer Julia Vargas Jones made sure to translate it into a form of woke-speak (Lah also made sure to retweet her colleague for emphasis):