November 11, 2021

WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL: Harris: France wants to join the Artemis Accords, a major space-exploration pact. “The accords are designed to establish rules of the road for mining the Moon and space exploration in farther realms, even Mars. It calls on nations to collaborate on space missions, minimize debris generation and provide emergency assistance to each other when needed.”

This program was supported under Obama and Trump, so it’s not surprising — but still nice — to see the Biden Administration supporting it too. And though France isn’t a huge space power, it’s nice to have them onboard.