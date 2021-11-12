November 12, 2021

KATIE PAVLICH: Biden’s self-inflicted energy crisis. “Just hours after his inauguration, President Biden walked into the Oval Office and issued an executive order stopping construction on the Keystone XL pipeline. One week later, he followed through on promises made to halt new oil and gas leasing on federal land. The White House justified the moves as crucial to combating climate change. Currently, the administration is considering the shutdown of the L5 pipeline that runs from Canada to Michigan, which would further limit energy transport and supply.”

Only in politics can you self-inflict a wound and make everyone else feel the pain.