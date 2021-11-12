November 12, 2021

IT COMES TO THIS: Dems Gone Wild: Michigan AG Behaves Like Sloppy Freshman at College Football Tailgate. “After being escorted up the stairs, a wheelchair was commandeered to ensure Nessel’s safe passage to the parking lot, where a driver was waiting to take her home. She described the hangover she experienced the following day as ‘skull-crushing’ and vowed to ‘never to drink on an empty stomach, and definitely never to have another Bloody Mary,’ which is about as convincing as Joe Biden’s pledge to stop petting little girls.”