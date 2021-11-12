November 12, 2021
THE RISE OF THE Republican Class Warrior. “The emerging GOP response to this alliance of the elites—harness the power of the state to rein in Big Tech and preempt any Chinese-style social credit system—has an undeniable, Teddy Roosevelt logic to it. Without curtailing the enormous powers of the global data merchants, can we really be sure that our elections will be free and fair, or that we’re not being orchestrated by the algorithms or the Russians or Beijing?”
I wouldn’t turn to Adam Kinzinger for insight.