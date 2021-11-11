November 11, 2021

MIRANDA DEVINE: Kyle Rittenhouse shooting a clear case of self-defense. “Rosenbaum, 36, was a pitiable figure who never should have been on the streets. He was a convicted pedophile with bipolar disorder who had just been released that day from a psychiatric ward in a Milwaukee hospital after a suicide attempt. He appeared deeply unwell, carrying a heavy chain in one hand, swearing, using the N-word and looking for trouble. He already had twice threatened to kill Ritten­house and his group.”