ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Let Them Fight: Steve Schmidt Blasts The Lincoln Project over the tiki torch stunt. “Lincoln Project’s fake-Charlottesville stunt backfired so badly that group co-founder Steve ‘Generational Wealth’ Schmidt is desperately fleeing, hanging his former comrades-in-arms out to dry. Don’t look at me! I have almost nothing to do with those guys!”