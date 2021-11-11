«
»

November 11, 2021

WORST POSSIBLE TIME, OF COURSE: His Fraudulency’s vaccine mandate for federal workers could leave the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) without hundreds of much-needed agents, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 10:53 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.