SPACE: Startup SpinLaunch completes first test flight with wild rocket-flinging launch system. “The company has received more than $110 million in venture capital for its system, which spins up a small rocket to hypersonic speed on the ground. Once released, the final design calls for the rocket to shoot up in the air, and only turning on more conventional chemical propulsion when it’s well on its way to orbit.”

Best for unmanned flights, I imagine. . . .