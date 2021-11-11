November 11, 2021

WELCOME BACK, CARTER: Up, Up And Away. “The Fed is WAY behind the curve in fighting inflation and the ‘transitory’ nonsense is no longer credible. Stop $40 billion a month of bond purchases immediately. Why is the Fed fueling the housing bubble by buying mortgage-backed securities? 2) The Biden administration claim that his $4 trillion debt bomb bill will help solve inflation is laughable and deranged.”

Fighting inflation with debt is like fighting fires with gasoline.

Also, “laughable and deranged” pretty well sums up Biden’s entire (and entirely too long) life in politics.