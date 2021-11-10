November 10, 2021

JUST DON’T MENTION THE CULTURE WAR: John Cleese ‘blacklists’ himself from Cambridge Union talk because of ‘woke rules’ after students made ‘Stalinist’ list of banned speakers amid row over art historian’s Hitler impression.

Monty Python star John Cleese says he is ‘blacklisting’ himself from a Cambridge Union event after the debating society banned a historian for performing an impression of Adolf Hitler.

The comedian, 82, who famously impersonated the Nazi dictator in a Monty Python sketch, and again in Fawlty Towers, said he is ‘blacklisting’ himself ‘before someone else does’.

His comments come after Keir Bradwell, the student president of the 200-year-old Cambridge Union, emailed members on Monday to inform them he was setting up a list of banned speakers.

The list, dubbed as ‘Stalinist’ by critics, includes Andrew Graham-Dixon — an art historian who offended students with a Nazi impersonation last week.

Taking to Twitter, Cleese, who was due to speak to students on Friday, wrote: ‘I was looking forward to talking to students at the Cambridge Union this Friday, but I hear that someone there has been blacklisted for doing an impersonation of Hitler.

‘I regret that I did the same on a Monty Python show, so I am blacklisting myself* before someone else does.’

In a follow-up tweet, the comedian, who studied at Cambridge, added: ‘I apologise to anyone at Cambridge who was hoping to talk with me, but perhaps some of you can find a venue where woke rules do not apply.’