November 10, 2021

FINALLY: Benetton is Now Offering a Unisex Hijab!

So why would a man wear a hijab? To ward off the advances of other men? To remove a source of temptation from gay Muslims? In a majority-Muslim country, a man who wore a hijab would likely be considered insane. In the woke West in 2021, such a man is making a fashion statement.

Benetton, of course, has no idea of any of this. They just think it’s a cool item of clothing that represents the Left’s favored religion, and since everything is unisex nowadays and men are women and women are men, why not go one step beyond simply marketing a designer hijab, call it unisex, and depict a man wearing it? After all, some men who are transitioning and becoming women may want to adopt this symbol of Islamic womanhood, and now they can do so in style.