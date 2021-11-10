November 10, 2021

EVEN JEFFREY TOOBIN ADMITS, IT SEEMS LIKE KYLE RITTENHOUSE HAS A ‘PLAUSIBLE CASE OF SELF DEFENSE’ “Bottom line, even CNN now seems willing to acknowledge that this trial is not looking like a slam dunk for the prosecution. That’s important because, based on what I’m seeing on Twitter, that message hasn’t gotten out to a lot of people who are firmly convinced Rittenhouse is guilty of murder and that only far-right kooks would suggest otherwise. I think, not unlike the Trayvon Martin case, the media has set up a lot of people for a potentially harsh confrontation with reality. Of course I don’t know how the trial will turn out next week or whenever the jury decides, but it might not be the way a lot of people expect.”