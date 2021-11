KEVIN DOWNEY JR: FBI Tweets About Hate Crimes Yet Seems to Commit Them. “You’ll notice that the New York FBI has a pinned tweet, the one at the top of their page, which is full of pictures of January 6 protestors, but they don’t have a site dedicated to locating violent, left-wing commies. If that isn’t hateful it’s certainly not fair. Nor is it safe to leave aggressive looters and rioters on the streets to burn our cities.”