«
»

November 10, 2021

SONGS THAT CHANGED MUSIC: Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick In The Wall Pt.2” (Video).

Perhaps having a tinge of guilt over his heavy-handed lyrics, Waters would reverse himself, and write from the point of view of a middle-aged British teacher on “The Hero’s Return,” which appeared on Pink Floyd’s next album, 1983’s The Final Cut, the last Floyd album on which Waters was a band member:

Alex McAvoy, the same actor who played the teacher in the movie version of The Wall also appeared in several promo videos for The Final Cut.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:44 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.