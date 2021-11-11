«
»

November 11, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that soon-to-expire “2022” promo code for a first-ever 40% off VIP membership.

AJ Kaufman: ‘Fearless Pursuit of Truth’: Introducing The University of Austin. “One common thread among the founders — many of whom come from the Intellectual Dark Web, is a rejection of ‘cancel culture,’ self-censorship, wokeness, and the way moral and political concerns are edging out inquiry as a focus on campus. That’s been a good start to attract committed students and faculty, as well as media attention.”

Athena Thorne: The Biden Administration Enters the Flailing About Phase. “Let the Biden White House flounder and thrash as it seeks appear competent and in control of multiple deteriorating situations.”

Yours Truly: You Can’t Unsee This: Pfizer Meme Grosses Out the Known Universe. “I’ve had all my shots, but after seeing this thing I’d (almost) rather get shingles than take another vaccine.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:04 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.