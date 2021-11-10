November 10, 2021

KYLE RITTENHOUSE AND AHMAUD ARBERY: a tale of two trials.

So why is the national press attempting to draw race into a trial where race played no part in the fates of Rittenhouse or his victims, yet simultaneously all but ignoring the implications out of Georgia that very well might see justice for a young African American shot dead in the street? Could their framing be part of an attempt to force the political right to defend Rittenhouse and in doing so reveal the “structural racism” of the country as it exists on that side of the political aisle? In the end, to our media, justice for Arbery does not matter, because his death is not a blunt instrument with which they can bludgeon their political adversaries.

As Stephen Miller tweeted on Monday, “If Daily Caller & Examiner videographers weren’t on scene to capture footage of the [Rittenhouse] shootings just imagine what the media would be doing. Now ask why those guys aren’t invited on network media shows.”

Which dovetails well with this headline: Dave Portnoy calls out the Washington Post for not allowing him to record his interview with the paper.

Washpo — “Portnoy declined to comment for this story after The Post declined his terms for conducting an interview.” My terms were let me record interview so you can’t cut and edit. Same thing I offered to let Business Insider do. Weird how nobody but me will accept these terms.

Not so weird when you flashback to something Jill Abramson, former editor of the New York Times, admitted in 2019. “I do not record. I’ve never recorded. I’m a very fast note-taker. When someone kind of says the ‘it’ thing that I have really wanted, I don’t start scribbling right away. I have an almost photographic memory and so I wait a beat or two while they’re onto something else, and then I write down the previous thing they said. Because you don’t want your subject to get nervous about what they just said.”