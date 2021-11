THE JUSTICE SYSTEM AT WORK: Rittenhouse Trial Witness Says Prosecutors Asked Him To ‘Change’ His Statement To Police.

Related: BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down Into Sobs While Testifying On Stand, Recess Called. “Rittenhouse described feeling ‘trapped’ by Rosenbaum and another man who fired his pistol in the air. The teen said the man had the pistol pointed at him during the incident.”