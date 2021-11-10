November 10, 2021

«
I NOTICE THEY SEEM TO BE PUSHING CHRISTMAS STUFF EVEN EARLIER THIS YEAR: PEAK 2021 No signs of early Christmas spend as online sales continue to underperform in October, but spending could see last minute splurge.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:23 am
